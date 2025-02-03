Browns 2026 Super Bowl Odds Hit Rock Bottom After Myles Garrett Trade Request
The NFL offseason already appears to be underway.
Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher -- and reigning Defensive Player of the Year -- Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the franchise, expressing his desire to win.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is coming off yet another impressive season, as he picked up 14.0 sacks and forced three fumbles in 17 games.
However, the Browns were one of the worst teams in the NFL due to their poor quarterback play from Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and others. Even though the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Garrett doesn't seem sold on the franchise turning things around.
That's a bad sign for the Browns' future outlook, and oddsmakers are taking notice. Following Garrett's trade request, Cleveland is just +15000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl next season -- the second-worst odds in the league. Only the Tennessee Titans (+20000) have worse odds to win it all.
While losing Garrett would certainly hurt the Browns' defense, this isn't as impactful as a quarterback wanting out from a franchise. Still, the Browns don't have a ton of franchise cornerstones on their current roster, and Garrett is clearly their best player. So, even if they get a haul of draft picks for him, the star pass rusher won't be easy to replace.
Garrett is under contract with the Browns for the next two seasons (the 2025 and 2026 campaigns). It'll be interesting to see if the Browns are willing to honor his trade request since they have him under contract beyond the 2025 season.
Cleveland has made the playoffs just two times in Garrett's tenure with the franchise. In three playoff games, Garrett has one sack, two quarterback hits and six tackles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
