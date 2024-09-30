Browns vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders will square-off in an NFL Week 5 game between one of the worst offenses in the league and one of the best.
Rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, has got off to a historic start to his rookie season, but for him to take the next step in his development he has to face one of the better defenses in the league and that's what he'll get this weekend when he faces the Browns' stout secondary.
Meanwhile, the Browns' offense continues to sputter behind quarterback Deshaun Watson, with a loss to the Raiders being their latest hiccup.
Let's dive into the odds for this interconference showdown.
Browns vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +3 (-110)
- Commanders -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +132
- Commanders -156
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-115)
- UNDER 43.5 (-105)
Browns vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Browns record: 1-3
- Commanders record: 3-1
Browns vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Browns are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Browns' last 12 games
- Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- The OVER is 10-2 in the Browns' last 12 road games
- Commanders are 1-7 straight up in their last eight home games
- Commanders are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games vs. AFC North opponents
Browns vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Questionable
- Pierre Strong Jr., RB - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Clelin Ferrell, DE - Questionable
- Austin Ekeler, RB - Questionable
- Jamison Crowder, WR - Questionable
- Nick Allegretti, G - Questionable
- Tyler Owens, S - Questionable
Browns vs. Commanders Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb: The Browns' start running back is expected to come off the PUP list this week with a chance to return to action this weekend. If he does, he's going to immediately give the Browns' offense a boost. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his career and was averaging 6.1 yards per carry before going down with a season-ending injury in 2023.
Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin: After a quiet first two games of the season, Terry McLaurin has exploded in a big way each of the last two weeks. He has hauled in 11 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in those game. He's giving his rookie quarterback an elite target to rely on.
Browns vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
It may be time to sell high on the Commanders this week. They've been extremely impressive to start the season, but they still rank 20th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.1 and their defense continues to be one of the worst units in football. Their defense allowed 6.2 yards per play, with only the Rams (6.4) ranking worse.
If there's a defense that the Browns offense can bounce back against, it's Washington's. It's also going to give them a significant boost if Nick Chubb can return to the lineup on Sunday. If Cleveland can rely on a strong run game, it's going to improve the entire lineup, including the play of Watson.
It's also worth noting the Browns' secondary is by far the best secondary that Jayden Daniels will have faced so far this young season. Everyone is talking about Daniels' high completion percentage, but now he faces a Browns team that is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete only 58.58% of passes.
I'm taking the points with the Browns.
Pick: Browns +3 (-110)
