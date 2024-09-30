Jayden Daniels Surges to Odds On Favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may end up running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
After upsetting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Commanders are now 3-1 and atop the NFC East standings. Daniels, who turned in another dazzling game in Week 4, is now the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, pulling away from the pack of Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Caleb Williams.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jayden Daniels: -120
- Malik Nabers: +250
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +425
- Caleb Williams: +650
- Xavier Worthy: +1500
- Bo Nix: +1700
The case for Daniels to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award right now is pretty airtight if he keeps playing at this level, but there is even more reason to like him after Week 4.
Unfortunately, Nabers, the New York Giants star receiver, sustained a concussion in Week 4 on Thursday night against Dallas, and that could end up keeping him out for at least a week. The Giants would be foolish to rush back their star rookie from a head injury, especially since they’ve opened the season at 1-3 and likely aren’t going to make the playoffs.
Daniels has a pretty sizable gap on everyone else but Nabers, and he’s significantly outplayed the other two rookie quarterbacks in this market in Williams and Nix.
While Williams has come alive over the last couple of weeks offensively, his numbers still don’t stack up to Daniels:
NFL Rookie Quarterback Stat Comparison
Completion Percentage
- Daniels: 82.1% (leads the NFL)
- Williams: 61.7%
- Nix: 60.1%
Passing Yards
- Daniels: 897
- Williams: 787
- Nix: 660
Passing Touchdowns
- Daniels: 3
- Williams: 3
- Nix: 1
Interceptions
- Daniels: 1
- Williams: 4
- Nix: 4
Rushing Yards
- Daniels: 218
- Williams: 79
- Nix: 110
Rushing Touchdowns
- Daniels: 4
- Williams: 0
- Nix: 2
Bettors may not want to wager on Daniels now that he’s an odds-on favorite, but there is a chance that he only pushes his lead further if he keeps playing this well.
The next test for the Commanders quarterback will come in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.
