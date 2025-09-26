Browns vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Bet on Detroit to Cover)
The Detroit Lions put the league on notice in Week 3, scoring 38 points in a dominant win over the Baltimore Ravens, and they’re now heavily favored to move to 3-1 in the 2025 season in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
Now, Cleveland is expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, but it did pull off a massive upset at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
The Browns’ defense is legit (15th in EPA/Play, fifth in EPA/Rush), but can it hold up against the No. 1 offense in the league?
After a loss to Green Bay in Week 1, the Lions have rebounded nicely to score 90 points over the last two weeks. Does that make them worth a bet as major favorites on Sunday?
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Here’s a breakdown of my final score prediction for the Browns vs. Lions clash in Week 4.
Browns vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +10 (-115)
- Lions -10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns: +400
- Lions: -535
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The Lions have stayed as 8.5-point favorites in Week 4, likely due to their dominant win on Monday Night Football over the Ravens. Cleveland has covered the spread twice this season, but it was blown out by Baltimore in Week 2.
Can it hang with a Detroit offense that is one of the best in the NFL?
Browns vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the Lions to cover:
The Cleveland Browns have managed to hang on against two of their three opponents in terms of covering the spread, but I still think they're one of the worst teams in the league. Their offense is atrocious, ranking 29th in success rate and 30th in EPA per play. They're going to have to do better than that to keep up with the elite Lions offense, especially with the Browns playing on the road.
I think Detroit runs away with this one in impressive fashion.
The Cleveland defense has been impressive this season, but this a brutal matchup on the road against a Detroit team that is No. 2 in EPA/Play on offense.
On top of that, the Detroit defense is No. 1 in EPA/Rush, which could make things tough on Joe Flacco and company moving the ball. The Cleveland passing game has been shaky, and the lone bright spot was last week’s showing from rookie running back Quinshon Judkins (18 carries, 94 yards).
I’ll back Detroit to win big at home.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 27, Browns 13
