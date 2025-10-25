Browns vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (New England Will Cover)
The Cleveland Browns secured their first win in the Dillon Gabriel era and will look to get their second on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 8. The Browns will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday as seven-point underdogs and might need to figure a few things out on offense to stay competitive in the contest.
Gabriel threw for just 116 yards with no touchdowns in his latest outing and has failed to throw a touchdown pass in two of his three career starts. Cleveland’s rushing attack and defense have held down the fort, but the Patriots can lean on a top-five scoring defense and a top-10 scoring offense. Can Drake Maye continue to solidify his MVP case with another win?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Browns vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns: +7 (-114)
- Patriots: -7 (-106)
Moneyline
- Browns: +290
- Patriots: -360
Total
- 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
New England has turned the tides after getting off to a slow start against the spread and has covered in four straight games. Cleveland has only covered in one of its previous four games.
Browns vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
The Browns can hang their hats on defense, as they’ve been a top-five team against the run and the pass so far this season. However, you have to do more than get stops to compete on the road in the NFL. Cleveland is 0-3 straight up and against the spread on the road this year.
New England is just 1-2 straight up and against the spread at home in 2025 but is enjoying an offensive surge. The Patriots have averaged 30.3 points per game during their current winning streak and Clevenad isn’t likely to match that output.
Gabriel hasn’t shown enough consistency to cover the spread on the road against one of the NFL’s hottest teams.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 21, Browns 13
