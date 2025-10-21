Browns vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The New England Patriots return home after sweeping their three straight road games to move to 5-2 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Browns ended a three-game skid with a 31-6 over Miami on Sunday afternoon.
Can the Patriots cover as big favorites at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 8.
Browns vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Browns +7 (-118)
- Patriots -7 (-102)
Moneyline
- Browns: +275
- Patriots: -345
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Browns vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Browns record: 2-5
- Patriots record: 5-2
Browns vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Browns are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Browns' games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The Browns are 0-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Patriots are 1-2 against the spread at home this season.
Browns vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- David Njoku -- questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- TBA
Browns vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is having a strong sophomore season under center in New England. His 1,744 yards rank eighth in the league, just ahead of Jared Goff, with a dozen touchdown passes having him tied for the eighth-most in the NFL as well.
Maye has gone over 200 yards in every game this season, including four games of 250 passing yards or more. He’s ramped things up in recent weeks, throwing for 756 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions on the road in Buffalo, New Orleans, and Tennessee.
The Browns’ defensive front is one of the best in the league, though, so Maye and the Patriots’ offensive line will be tested. It’s tough for any team to get anything going on the ground, so Maye will need to make quick reads to combat that.
The Patriots sure look like they may have found something in Maye, and Sunday will be another test for the young quarterback.
Browns vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
The Browns have not enjoyed playing on the road this season. They’re a respectable 2-2 at home, but they’re winless on the road with three blowout losses.
They lost 41-17 in Baltimore, 34-10 in Detroit, and 23-9 in Pittsburgh. The Ravens and Lions might be a step above the Patriots, but the Steelers are at a similar level.
The Patriots beat Panthers 42-13 in their last home game, and while I don’t expect them to put up nearly that many points, New England should be able to win by at least a touchdown at home.
Pick: Patriots -7 (-102)
