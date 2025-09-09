Browns vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens suffered the most heartbreaking loss for Week 1 of the NFL season, blowing a 15-point 4th quarter lead against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
Thankfully, they have a favorable matchup for a bounce-back performance when they host the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 2. The Browns weren't able to get the win against the Bengals in Week 1, and things will only get more difficult for them in Week 2.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this divisional matchup.
Browns vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +10.5 (-110)
- Ravens -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +525
- Ravens -750
Total
- OVER 45 (-110)
- UNDER 45 (-110)
Browns vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns Record: 0-1
- Ravens Record: 0-1
Browns vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- Quinshon Judkins, RB - Reserve
- Winston Reid, LB - IR-R
- Cade McDonald, WR - IR
Ravens Injury Report
- Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable
- Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable
- Ar'Darius Washington, S - PUP-R
- Emery Jones Jr., OT - NFI-R
- Adisa Isaac, LB - IR-R
Browns vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
- Derrick Henry, RB - Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry refuses to age. The 31-year-old ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a blistering 9.4 yards per carry against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. As long as Henry keeps producing at this level, the Ravens' Super Bowl window is wide open.
Browns vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the number on the Ravens:
Despite losing heartbreakingly on Sunday night, I'm still of the firm belief that the Baltimore Ravens are the best and most complete team in the NFL, and I fully expect them to steamroll the Cleveland Browns this week. The Ravens had the second-best Net Yards per Play mark in Week 1 at +2.2, despite playing a Super Bowl contender. Don't be fooled by the Browns hanging in with a Bengals team that looked unprepared on Sunday. Baltimore is far and away the better team in this won and should have no issue winning by 12+ points.
Pick: Ravens -10.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
