Browns vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-4 on the season in Week 5, failing to hold on to their lead against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
They return to the United States this week to take on the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers, who are fresh off a BYE. The Steelers find themselves at 3-1 and in first place in the AFC South after disastrous beginnings of the season for both the Bengals and Ravens.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this AFC North duel.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +5.5 (-112)
- Steelers -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Browns +210
- Steelers -255
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-108)
- UNDER 38.5 (-112)
Browns vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 12
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns Record: 1-4
- Steelers Record: 3-1
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- Browns are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Browns' last 10 games
- Browns are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 games
- Browns are 0-7 ATS in their last seven road games
- Browns are 1-19 straight up in their last 20 games played in Pittsburgh
- Steelers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Browns
- Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games
- Steelers are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games vs. AFC North opponents
Browns vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable
- Cedric Tillman, WR - IR
- DeAndre Carter, WR - IR
- Deshaun Watson, QB - PUP-R
- Dawand Jones, OT - IR
Steelers Injury Report
- Jalen Ramsey, CB - Questionable
- Calvin Austin III, WR - Questionable
- Jaylen Warren, RB - Questionable
- Joey Porter Jr., CB - Questionable
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
Browns vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
- Dillon Gabriel, QB - Cleveland Browns
Dillon Gabriel's first NFL start ended up being a solid performance. He threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while facing one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Minnesota Vikings. If he can build on that moving forward, he'll fare much better in this offense than Joe Flacco did the first few weeks.
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Browns:
The time to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers is when they're getting points as underdogs. I have no interest in laying points in a Pittsburgh team that is the definition of average by almost every single metric. In terms of Aaron Rodgers, he has struggled when facing pressure this season, and now he has to face one of the best pass rushers in the league in Myles Garrett.
Dillon Gabriel looked solid against one of the best defenses in the league last week when he threw for two touchdowns against the Vikings. It's already clear he's better for this offense than Joe Flacco is, which makes the Browns an interesting underdog moving forward. I'll take the points in this AFC North duel.
Pick: Browns +5.5 (-112) via FanDuel
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!