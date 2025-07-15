Browns Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Cleveland Set to Finish Under .500?)
The Cleveland Browns we saw in 2024 were more on brand with the franchise’s woes throughout the modern era. An abysmal 3-14 finish jammed with dysfunction at every turn evaporated the inspiring playoff run the team managed the year before.
It’s a team that has made the playoffs twice in the last 22 years and with plenty of uncertainty still looming heading into 2025 training camp, that trend is expected to continue.
Let’s talk more about how oddsmakers are projecting this campaign to go.
Cleveland Browns 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 5.5: +125
- Under 5.5: -145
The Quarterback Carousel Keeps Cleveland’s Ceiling Low
The Browns have a modest projection at 5.5 wins with an expectation on the under. The franchise's ongoing quarterback carousel is at the heart of the uncertainty. Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury has sidelined him for the year, leaving Cleveland with a crowded room featuring veteran Joe Flacco, the overlooked Kenny Pickett and now rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. With no starter making a clear emergence, speculation could grow that none are of franchise caliber.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to revamp the offensive staff — promoting Tommy Rees to OC and adding Mike Bloomgren to the line — is another effort to stabilize their underwhelming offense.
Some significant investments were made on defense as they doubled down on their pass rush and secondary during the draft, selecting standout defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
If there was any win to the offseason in Cleveland, it was getting Myles Garrett to sign a four-year extension after voicing his displeasure about staying with the franchise.
The early portion of the schedule offers little respite. The Browns kick things off against the likes of the Bengals and Ravens and then the Packers and Lions. Even if one QB emerges as competent, the team may struggle to stay competitive in so many mismatches. Given the four quarterbacks under consideration — three of which who aren’t in their 40’s lacking postseason experience — the Browns may face an uphill battle to reach six wins.
The AFC North remains a fortress that Cleveland hasn’t cracked since 1989.
Their +3100 odds to win the division only underscore how low the ceiling is. Even if one rookie QB edges out to start, shedding offensive line and weapon deficits will take time. While the defense may stabilize the team, Cleveland is still not in contention.
