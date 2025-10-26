Is Bryce Young Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury.
Even though Young wasn’t officially ruled out for Sunday’s matchup on Friday, the Panthers are planning to start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
“A league source told ESPN on Monday that Young would not play against Buffalo after an MRI determined the quarterback had a high ankle sprain,” ESPN’s David Newton wrote. “The source said the hope was Young will be back for next week's game against the Green Bay Packers.”
Young went down in Week 7 against the New York Jets and he was unable to do much in practice this week.
“Coach Dave Canales insisted all week that the top pick of the 2023 draft was day-to-day even as Young worked Wednesday through Friday with trainers on the sideline,” Newton wrote.
The Panthers are 4-3 this season with Young under center, but they are facing an uphill battle in Week 8 against a Buffalo team that is 4-2 in the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Bills set as 7-point favorites on the road in this game.
Dalton has started six games during his time in Carolina, going just 1-5 straight up in those matchup. This would be his first start in 2025, and it’s possible it’ll be his only one if Young is cleared to play in Week 9.
This season, Young has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
He’s also been a threat on the ground, carrying the ball 18 times for 69 yards and a score. Carolina will aim to pull off an upset without the former No. 1 overall pick in Week 8.
