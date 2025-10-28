Bryce Young Injury Update Causes Movement in Panthers vs. Packers Odds for NFL Week 9
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is up in the air for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury.
Young missed Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills with the ankle issue, and the Panthers were promptly beaten 40-9 with veteran Andy Dalton under center.
As a result, oddsmakers opened the Panthers up as 11.5-point underdogs against Green Bay in Week 9.
On Monday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales provided a lukewarm update on Young's status, saying that he could practice on Wednesday, but that the team is still considering him day-to-day.
With Young's status up in the air early in the week, DraftKings has moved the Panthers to 12.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 9. Carolina is 4-4 this season, but it isn't getting much respect against a 5-1-1 Green Bay team that is in the mix for the top spot in the NFC this season.
If Young can't go and Dalton starts, this line could move even further in the Packers' favor. Dalton is just 1-6 as a starter with the Panthers, and he couldn't get anything going against Buffalo in Week 8.
This season, Young has played well for Carolina, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He's also contributed on the ground, rushing for 69 yards and a score.
There's no doubt that the Panthers have a better chance to win if he plays based on Dalton's showing in Week 8, but it's clear that oddsmakers are bracing for him being out against Green Bay.
The Panthers' first injury report on Wednesday should provide a little more clarity for Young's status this week.
