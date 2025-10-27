Bryce Young Injury Update Doesn't Stop Panthers From Being Massive Underdogs to Packers
The Carolina Panthers didn't have starting quarterback Bryce Young in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, losing badly with veteran Andy Dalton under center.
The 40-9 loss dropped the Panthers to 4-4 in the 2025 season, and they're set as underdogs again in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. In the latest odds at DraftKings, Green Bay is favored by 11.5 points in this matchup.
These odds are despite the fact that Young could return as soon as that Week 9 game against Green Bay. The former No. 1 overall pick was listed as doubtful ahead of Week 8, but NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Young's injury may be just a one-week ailment.
"It sounds like that's just a one-week injury and the hope is that he's back next week," Wolfe said.
That would b a huge boost to a Carolina team that is hoping to sneak into the playoffs in the NFC. The Panthers are 4-4 this season, but they had won three games in a row before the loss to Buffalo on Sunday. With Young in the lineup, they're 4-3 this season, but Carolina has won just one of the seven games that Dalton has started for the franchise.
While Young may not be in consideration for the MVP, he has put together a solid 2025 season, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He's also contributed on the ground, rushing for 69 yards and a score.
If Young practices in full this week -- which would put him on track to play on Sunday -- there's a chance this line could shift a little in Carolina's favor. Still, oddsmakers clearly expect the Packers to win this game at home and move to 6-1-1 in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
