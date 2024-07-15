Buccaneers 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Don't Count on Repeat of 2023 in Tampa Bay)
Last season, one of the best stories was the resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who thrived in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement. Baker Mayfield revitalized his career under offensive coordinator Dave Canales and led the team to a surprising NFC South title.
After having the longest odds to win the NFC South in 2023, the Bucs enter as relatively long shots yet again in a competitive division. Oddsmakers aren’t convinced Mayfield can follow up last season's success with a new coordinator, Liam Coen, replacing Canles, who is now the head coach of division-rival Panthers.
Can the Bucs stun the masses again? Bettors can profit on this team like last year's in the postseason market.
You can find the Bucs odds to make the playoffs below.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: +152
- No: -188
Oddsmakers Not Counting on Another Postseason Run From Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay is given a 39.68% chance to make the playoffs in 2024. While it’s a puncher’s chance, the team will not have the benefit of an easy schedule after winning the NFC South last season.
Several key players return, including Mayfield and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but the schedule will be far harder. The Bucs play five division winners from last season in the Lions, Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers, and Cowboys putting a ton of pressure on the team to thrive against the weaker teams on the schedule.
The team will play the Panthers twice in NFC South play as well as the Commanders and Giants so there will be an opportunity to play inferior competition, but not many as well as the likelihood Carolina improves with Tampa Bay’s OC running the team now.
It’s worth noting that the Falcons are the clear favorite this season after a ton of uncertainty entering last year after the team’s offseason.
The Bucs are off a dream 2023, which is tough to back up year after year, and it's indicated in the team's odds to make the postseason
