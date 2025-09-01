Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got hot in the second half of the 2024 NFL season, eventually surpassing the Atlanta Falcons in the standings to win the NFC South, despite losing both their games against them.
Now, the top two teams in the division will open their respective 2025 campaigns against each other. The Buccaneers will hope to keep a firm grasp on the division, while the Falcons will try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional matchup on Sunday.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -2.5 (-105)
- Falcons +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -132
- Falcons +112
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Buccaneers Record: 0-0
- Falcons Record: 0-0
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Cade Otton, TE - Questionable
- Jake Majors, C - IR
- Raiqwon O'Neal, OT - IT
- JayVian Farr, CB - IR
- Roman Parodie, CB - IR
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Questionable
- RaChaad White, RB - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Jalon Walker, LB - Questionable
- Darnell Mooney, WR - Questionable
- Troy Anderson, LB - Out
- Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured Reserve
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Buccaneers' last five games
- Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Buccaneers
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Buccaneers' last seven road games
- Falcons are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 8-1 in the last nine games between these two teams plated in Atlanta
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr., QB - Atlanta Falcons
The Kirk Cousins era is over in Atlanta, and the Michael Penix Jr. era has begun. He looked great in his first three starts at the end of the 2024 season, but now we'll see how he performs as the full-time starter for the Falcons. If he can meet expectations, the Falcons' paying a hefty price for Cousins last offseason can be forgiven. In his rookie season, Penix Jr. completed 58.1% of passes for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to get their season started with a win:
As high as I am on the Falcons this season, I have several concerns about how head coach Raheem Morris handled his team in the preseason, specifically not allowing any starters to play in the exhibition games. We've seen this hurt teams early in the year, and with Michael Penix Jr. entering his first year as a full-time starter, he needed all the reps he could get in preparation.
I expect the Buccaneers to come into this season firing on all cylinders, while the Falcons will get off to a false start. Lay the points with Tampa Bay.
Pick: Buccaneers -2.5 (-105) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!