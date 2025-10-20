Buccaneers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 7 (Bet on Baker Mayfield)
Two elite offenses face off on Monday night in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, as the Detroit Lions host the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield and Jared Goff are both in the mix to win the NFL’s MVP award this season, although Mayfield has skyrocketed in the odds after leading Tampa to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Detroit had a four-game winning streak snapped in Week 6 by the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s hoping to get back on track on offense on Monday.
There are some interesting prop angles in this game, as the Lions have some of the best weapons in the NFL while Mayfield has made due with a depleted Bucs receiving corps due to injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Bucky Irving this season.
So, where should we lean in the prop market on Monday night?
I have three plays that I’m considering as these teams battle for a top spot in the NFC standings.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Lions
- Rachaad White UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
- Jameson Williams OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- Baker Mayfield OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Rachaad White UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The Lions are allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season, they enter this game at No. 3 in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
So, I’m fading Rachaad White in another spot start for the injured Bucky Irving.
White has 41 and 65 rushing yards over his last two games, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry during that stretch. The volume will likely be there for White, but I have a hard time trusting him to have a big game on the ground against one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
Last season, White averaged a career-high 4.3 yards per carry, but he currently averages just 3.8 for his career. He should fall short of this line on Monday.
Jameson Williams OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
I’m buying former first-round pick Jameson Williams in Week 7, as he’s coming off a six-catch, 66-yard one-score game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Buccaneers are 18th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and they’ve allowed the 11th-most passing yards in the NFL this season.
While Williams is clearly a secondary option in this passing game, 43.5 yards is an extremely low total for the big-play receiver. Williams is averaging 17.0 yards per reception this season and has at least 40 yards in four of his six games.
Baker Mayfield OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
All season long Baker Mayfield has made some magical plays on third downs with his legs, and I wouldn't be shocked if he has to rely on them a lot in Week 7.
The Lions are an elite run defense (third in EPA/Rush), but they have given up 135 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks in six games, including a touchdown run to Patrick Mahomes in Week 6.
If the Bucs are forced to throw a lot – they are expected to be trailing in this game based on the latest odds – Mayfield may have to use his legs from time to time to pick up a first down or two.
He’s cleared this line three times this season and has at least 13 rushing yards in every game. He’s worth a look with the Bucs currently depleted on the offensive side of the ball.
