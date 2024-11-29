Buccaneers vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Expect a High-Scoring Affair)
A battle in the NFC South is set for Week 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to take on the Carolina panthers.
The Buccaneers are in a spot where they can re-claim the NFC South or get back in the wild card picture if they can go on a run in the final stretch of the season. A big part of that would be beating the Panthers twice in the final six weeks.
Meanwhile, Carolina's season is over, but Bryce Young has looked significantly better in his last three starts and now it's time to figure out if they can move forward with him for a third season in 2025.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict the final score.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -6 (-110)
- Panthers +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -245
- Panthers +200
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
The Buccaneers opened as 5.5-point favorites, the spread has increased by half a point to Bucs -6. The total has also increased a point from 45.5 to 46.5.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this rivalry matchup:
Bryce Young has looked like a legitimately solid quarterback since being put back in the starting role for the Panthers. Since Week 9, when he was put back in as the starter, Young has ranked 17th in adjusted EPA per play. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but they're significantly better than where they were last season and early this season when he ranked dead last in just about every metric you could find.
27 points against the Chiefs is no joke which makes me hesitate to lay the points on the Buccaneers, who have a far worse defense than the likes of the Chiefs and Saints. So, instead of betting on either side, I'm going to take the OVER.
The two defenses in this game rank 26th in 31st in opponent EPA per play, as well as 31st and 32nd in opponent success rate. I expect both offenses to move the ball down the field and put up points early and often.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I also have to pick a side. With as much on the line as the Buccaneers have, I think they'll be able to win this game, but covering the six-point spread is a different story. I can't look past how good Young has looked against superior defenses and the Tampa Bay defense may be the worst one he will face since coming off the bench.
Buccaneers win, Panthers, cover, and the total will go OVER.
Final score prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 24
