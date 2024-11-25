NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Dolphins vs. Packers Highlights Thanksgiving Slate)
It's time to get ready for the best week of the NFL regular season. BYE weeks are on a break as all 32 NFL teams will strap on their helmets for Thanksgiving week.
The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will get things started at 12:30 pm et on Thanksgiving Day. An NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will make up the late-afternoon slate and then the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will serve as the holiday's finale.
After Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in a special Black Friday showdown.
Sunday's loaded slate of games will be highlighted by a potential Super Bowl preview in the late afternoon between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills will take each other on in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos will wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.
Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for the Week 13 slate.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday, November 28th -- Thanksgiving Day -- 12:30 pm et Game
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Odds
Spread
- Bears +10.5 (-110)
- Lions -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears +440
- Lions -600
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thursday, November 28th -- Thanksgiving Day -- 4:30 pm et Game
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
Spread
- Giants +3.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants +154
- Cowboys -185
Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thursday, November 28th -- Thanksgiving Day -- 8:20 pm et Game
Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- Dolphins +3.5 (-105)
- Packers -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +154
- Packers -185
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Friday, November 29th -- Black Friday Game
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Spread
- Raiders +13 (-110)
- Chiefs -13 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders +525
- Chiefs -750
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 1st -- 1 pm et Games
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds
Spread
- Chargers -1.5 (-110)
- Falcons +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers -125
- Falcons +105
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
Spread
- Steelers +1.5 (-108)
- Bengals -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Steelers +110
- Bengals -130
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
Spread
- Texans -6 (-110)
- Jaguars +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans -265
- Jaguars +215
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds
Spread
- Cardinals +4 (-110)
- Vikings -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +170
- Vikings -205
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Odds
Spread
- Colts -2.5 (-118)
- Patriots +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Colts -148
- Patriots +124
Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets
Spread
- Seahawks -1 (-105)
- Jets +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -112
- Jets -108
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders
Spread
- Titans +6 (-110)
- Commanders -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +215
- Commanders -265
Total: 45.5 (-110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 1st -- 4 pm et Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Buccaneers -5.5 (-110)
- Panthers +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -230
- Panthers +190
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
Spread
- Rams -2.5 (-110)
- Saints +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -135
- Saints +114
Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
Spread
- Eagles +3 (-118)
- Ravens -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Eagles +130
- Ravens -155
Total: 50 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, December 1st -- Sunday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Spread
- 49ers +6 (-110)
- Bills -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers +215
- Bills -265
Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday, December 2nd -- Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos
Spread
- Browns +5.5 (-110)
- Broncos -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +190
- Broncos -230
Total: 40 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.