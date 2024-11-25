SI

NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game (Dolphins vs. Packers Highlights Thanksgiving Slate)

The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will face off in the Thanksgiving Day Finale in Week 13.
It's time to get ready for the best week of the NFL regular season. BYE weeks are on a break as all 32 NFL teams will strap on their helmets for Thanksgiving week.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will get things started at 12:30 pm et on Thanksgiving Day. An NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will make up the late-afternoon slate and then the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will serve as the holiday's finale.

After Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in a special Black Friday showdown.

Sunday's loaded slate of games will be highlighted by a potential Super Bowl preview in the late afternoon between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills will take each other on in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos will wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.

Let's take a look at the full schedule and opening odds for the Week 13 slate.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, November 28th -- Thanksgiving Day -- 12:30 pm et Game

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Spread

  • Bears +10.5 (-110)
  • Lions -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Bears +440
  • Lions -600

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thursday, November 28th -- Thanksgiving Day -- 4:30 pm et Game

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

Spread

  • Giants +3.5 (-110)
  • Cowboys -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Giants +154
  • Cowboys -185

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thursday, November 28th -- Thanksgiving Day -- 8:20 pm et Game

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • Dolphins +3.5 (-105)
  • Packers -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Dolphins +154
  • Packers -185

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Friday, November 29th -- Black Friday Game

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread

  • Raiders +13 (-110)
  • Chiefs -13 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Raiders +525
  • Chiefs -750

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 1st -- 1 pm et Games

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Spread

  • Chargers -1.5 (-110)
  • Falcons +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chargers -125
  • Falcons +105

Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Spread

  • Steelers +1.5 (-108)
  • Bengals -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Steelers +110
  • Bengals -130

Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Spread

  • Texans -6 (-110)
  • Jaguars +6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Texans -265
  • Jaguars +215

Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread

  • Cardinals +4 (-110)
  • Vikings -4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +170
  • Vikings -205

Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Odds

Spread

  • Colts -2.5 (-118)
  • Patriots +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Colts -148
  • Patriots +124

Total: 43 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets

Spread

  • Seahawks -1 (-105)
  • Jets +1 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks -112
  • Jets -108

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders

Spread

  • Titans +6 (-110)
  • Commanders -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Titans +215
  • Commanders -265

Total: 45.5 (-110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 1st -- 4 pm et Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Buccaneers -5.5 (-110)
  • Panthers +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers -230
  • Panthers +190

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Spread

  • Rams -2.5 (-110)
  • Saints +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams -135
  • Saints +114

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Spread

  • Eagles +3 (-118)
  • Ravens -3 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Eagles +130
  • Ravens -155

Total: 50 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, December 1st -- Sunday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread

  • 49ers +6 (-110)
  • Bills -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +215
  • Bills -265

Total: 46 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday, December 2nd -- Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos

Spread

  • Browns +5.5 (-110)
  • Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Browns +190
  • Broncos -230

Total: 40 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

