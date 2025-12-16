Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers face off in Week 16 with a lot on the line in the NFC South. Both teams sit at 7-7 with three games to go, including two head-to-head matchups.
The Bucs have lost two straight and five of their last six games after a hot start. Meanwhile, the Panthers have alternated wins and losses in the last eight games, including a late loss in New Orleans on Sunday.
Which team will come out on top in Carolina?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -3 (-110)
- Panthers +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: -155
- Panthers: +130
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buccaneers vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Buccaneers record: 7-7
- Panthers record: 7-7
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers are 5-9 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 8-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-6 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-7 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Buccaneers are 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Cade Otton – questionable
- Tykee Smith – questionable
- SirVocea Dennis – questionable
- Zyon McCollum – questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Tershawn Wharton – questionable
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Rico Dowdle, Running Back, Carolina Panthers
Rico Dowdle ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards this season as he closes in on the 1,000-yard mark. The Panthers running back has 978 yards on the season, which is impressive considering he started the season as the backup with just nine carries in the first two games, and 19 in the next two.
Chuba Hubbard going down with an injury opened the door for Dowdle, and he’s ran with the opportunity. Dowdle has 895 yards on 180 carries in his last 10 games, which is a 17-game pace of over 1,500 yards. He’s ran for five touchdowns and caught another in that span as well.
The Bucs are in the top half of the league with 101.4 rushing yards against per game, and Dowdle hasn’t cracked 60 yards in five weeks. We’ll see if he can do some damage at home against Tampa Bay.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
Tampa Bay has lost five of its last six games with the lone victory coming by three points as -4 favorites against the Cardinals. The Bucs have been fading as the season moves along while the Panthers have been fighting and clawing the whole way.
This game should be a dog fight and the Panthers haven’t lost two straight games since the first two weeks of the season. I’m taking the Panthers and the points for now, and I wouldn’t hate taking them outright as well.
Pick: Panthers +3 (-110)
