Buccaneers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans will face each other for the first time this season in Week 8.
The Buccaneers took a step back with a loss in Week 7, but they still have a firm grasp on the NFC South. They can take another step toward winning the division with a win against the Saints on Sunday.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets
- Spencer Rattler OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-112)
- Alvin Kamara UNDER 50.5 Rush Yards (-110)
- Sterling Shepard Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Spencer Rattler OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-112)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary has struggled this season. They rank 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 25th in opponent dropback success rate, while allowing 7.0 yards per pass attempt. That should lead to Spencer Rattler having a relatively solid game. He has passed for 225+ passing yards in three straight starts.
Alvin Kamara UNDER 50.5 Rush Yards (-110)
The Buccaneers' secondary has struggled, but they've had an elite run defense. They rank fourth in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. Alvin Kamara has had a slow start to his season, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry, and things won't get easier for him on Sunday. I expect him to fail to reach 50+ yards for the fourth straight week.
Sterling Shepard Anytime Touchdown (+220)
The Buccaneers' receiver room has been decimated by injuries. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are both listed as questionable after not practicing this week, and Mike Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season. That will lead to an increased workload for Sterling Shepard. He already has a touchdown this season, so a +220 bet on him to score a second sounds like a solid wager with the rest of the Tampa Bay receivers dealing with injuries.
