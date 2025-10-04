Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Godwin)
It’s a battle between two 3-1 teams as the Seattle Seahawks host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Bucs scored over 20 points again last week, but were handed their first loss by the Eagles. On the flip side, the Seahawks have scored 98 points in their last three games after a Week 1 loss.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Buccaneers vs. Seahawks on Sunday, September 28.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-105 at BetMGM)
- Chris Godwin OVER 5.5 Receptions (+120 at BetMGM)
- AJ Barner Anytime Touchdown (+425 at DraftKings)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-105)
The Buccaneers have one of the best rushing defenses in the league, allowing just 340 yards through four games. They held Saquon Barkley to just 43 yards on 19 carries last week, and that is the most a running back has gained against them this season.
The Seahawks are going to have to lean on their passing game in Week 5, and that means targets and receptions for top wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Smith-Njigba has been the most targeted pass-catcher on the Seahawks by far, with his 34 targets more than Cooper Kupp (20) and Tory Horton (10) combined. While you may look at his last two weeks with six and five targets and hesitate, he had 13 and 10 targets in the first two weeks.
The third-year wideout had at least seven catches in six of 17 games last season, and that was with DK Metcalf still in Seattle. JSN is the top dog in Seattle now and should rack up the catches against Tampa Bay.
Chris Godwin OVER 5.5 Receptions (+120)
A quick glance at Chris Godwin’s numbers last week as he returned from injury may make you pause a bit. He only had three catches for 26 yards, but the important thing is Baker Mayfield targeted him 10 times.
Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka also had 10 targets with Mike Evans out, and I’m expecting a similar split in Seattle. This time, though, Godwin should be able to convert on more of those targets.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had six catches on 10 targets last week against Seattle, and Chris Olave hauled in 10 of 14 targets the week prior. Look for Godwin to get his as he should be a full go in his second game back from injury.
AJ Barner Anytime Touchdown (+425)
I’m taking a stab at AJ Barner to score for the second straight week, and third of the season. He doesn’t get targeted very often, with just seven catches on nine targets, but he’s made the most of them.
The Buccaneers have also struggled against tight ends this season. Dallas Goedert caught two touchdowns last week, and Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 59 yards in Week 1.
I’ll take Barner to score again this week at these 4/1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.