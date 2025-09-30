Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to make it four wins in a row as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Seattle dropped its first game at home to the 49ers before rattling off three straight wins over the Steelers, Saints, and Cardinals. On the other side, the Bucs started the year with wins against the Falcons, Texans, and Jets before falling to the Eagles at home on Sunday.
Which 3-1 team will come away victorious in Week 5?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers +3 (-108)
- Seahawks -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +136
- Seahawks: -162
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Buccaneers record: 3-1
- Seahawks record: 3-1
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 3-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 2-2 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-2 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The Buccaneers are 2-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Seahawks are 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Christian Izien - questionable
- Mike Evans - out
Seahawks Injury Report
- Josh Jones - questionable
- Nick Emmanwori - questionable
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not only been the best wide receiver on the Seahawks this season, but one of the best across the entire league as well. Only Puka Nacua has racked up more receiving yards through four weeks.
Smith-Njigba is firmly in second place in terms of receiving yards with 402, trailed by Quentin Johnston at 337 yards in third. However, he’s been trending in the opposite direction in the last two weeks.
The third-year wideout started the season with 124 and 103 yards on double-digit targets, and even had 96 yards and a touchdown on just six targets (five catches) in Week 3. However, he was held to four catches on five targets last week, but still put up 79 yards receiving and ran for 11 on three carries as well.
He still leads the Seahawks with 34 targets, 14 clear of Cooper Kupp, and was targeted as many times as the former Ram last week. But a wide receiver has yet to clear 84 yards against the Bucs this season, making Smith-Njigba a player to watch in this one.
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
Wins are wins in the NFL, but Tampa Bay’s haven’t come easy. The Bucs’ three wins have been by a combined six points: 23-20, 20-19, and 29-27. They also came against the Falcons, Texans, and Jets, who aren’t exactly three of the best teams in the league.
Seattle’s win last week in Arizona was by just three points, but the Seahawks’ previous two victories were 31-17 in Pittsburgh and a 44-13 blowout over the Saints in their last home game.
Home-field advantage is key for Seattle, and Tampa Bay given the hot climate for that matter.
The Seahawks should be able to take care of business at home against the Bucs.
Pick: Seahawks -3 (-112)
