Buccaneers vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2
Two Monday Night Football matchups to close out Week 2 calls for some anytime touchdown scorer bets, especially in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Houston Texans clash.
Houston enters this game as a home favorite, but it did not put together a strong showing on offense in Week 1. CJ Stroud struggled against the Los Angeles Rams, and No. 1 target Nico Collins couldn’t get much going on the outside.
So, who should we trust from the Houston side to score in Week 2?
I have a bet for the Texans in this game, but the Bucs’ side of things may be way more intriguing.
Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and rookie Emeka Egbuka (two touchdowns in Week 1) are a very interesting trio of weapons for Baker Mayfield, who led his team to a win in Week 1.
Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind these anytime touchdown scorer picks for Monday Night Football in Week 2.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Buccaneers vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+155)
- Nick Chubb Anytime TD (+170)
- Mike Evans Anytime TD (+140)
Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+155)
Egbuka showed that all the offseason hype around him was real in Week 1, catching four of his six targets for 67 yards and two scores.
Now, he takes on a Houston team that allowed the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL in Week 1, although it only allowed one passing score.
At +155, Egbuka is worth a look in a high-powered Bucs offense that relies heavily on Baker Mayfield throwing the ball.
Nick Chubb Anytime TD (+170)
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had some major praise for Nick Chubb after Week 1, saying that he needed more touches after rushing for 60 yards on 13 carries against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chubb played 50.8 percent of the snaps for Houston, and a step up in usage could help him get a few looks in the red zone on Monday night.
Tampa Bay held the Falcons to just 2.5 yards per carry in Week 1, but it did allow a rushing score to Michael Penix Jr. I think Chubb is worth a shot at this price in Week 2.
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+140)
Houston’s secondary was beatable in Week 1, as Puka Nacua finished with over 100 receiving yards on 10 catches for the Rams.
Enter Mike Evans – the No. 1 option for the Bucs – who is coming off a slightly down game in Week 1.
Evans finished with just five catches for 51 yards, but he remains one of the best red zone targets in the NFL. Evans has scored double-digit touchdowns in four of the last five seasons, so I love betting on him at +140 to hit paydirt in a game that the Bucs could be playing from behind.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
