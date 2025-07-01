Bucks' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Soar After Reported Myles Turner Signing, Waiving Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks made two massive moves on Tuesday morning to help shape their team around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee reportedly agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, a shocking turn of events after Turner was such a critical piece of the Indiana roster that made the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season.
Turner will replace Brook Lopez -- who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers -- as a key piece of the Bucks' rotation.
However, in order to make this move happen, the Bucks reportedly waived and stretched the final two seasons on Damian Lillard's contract over the next five seasons. Lillard, who is likely going to miss the entire 2025-26 season due to a ruptured Achilles, will become an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers.
Oddsmakers are bullish on the Bucks after they made the move to acquire Turner, as BetMGM Sportsbook moved Milwaukee from +10000 to +4000 to win the title next season.
The Bucks have also brought back Bobby Ports, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and Taurean Prince in free agency to give Giannis some veteran running mates. They also added Gary Harris on Tuesday, following the Turner signing.
The recent odds movement may be a bigger indication that the two-time league MVP will stay with the Bucks rather than request a trade.
However, a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Antetokounmpo is not happy with the team's decision to waive Lillard.
Ultimately, the Bucks' viability in the futures market as a Finals contender will depend on Giannis and if he wants to remain with the franchise. However, even with limited resources, the Bucks have made some impressive moves to improve the group around him, starting with the Turner signing.
In the 2024-25 season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
His former team -- the Pacers -- currently sits at +8000 to win the title after Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury in the NBA Finals.
