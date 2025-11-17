Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Monday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks are coming off a disaster of a performance on Saturday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and they’re looking to rebound against a Cavs team that is 5-2 at home and 9-5 overall this season.
The Bucks are 8-6 this season, but they’re set as sizable underdogs on the road against the Cavs. Cleveland has won six straight games against Milwaukee dating back to the 2023-24 season.
However, the Cavs will not be at full strength on Monday, as Darius Garland (toe) is listed as out.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday night’s contest.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +7.5 (-115)
- Cavs -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +240
- Cavs: -298
Total
- 235.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bucks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Bucks record: 8-6
- Cavs record: 9-5
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- Jaylon Tyson – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Chris Livingston – out
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Giannis is a great target against Cleveland:
Earlier this season, Giannis had a huge game against the Cavs, scoring 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field. It was one of seven games this season where Giannis has scored 31 or more points.
So, I'm buying him in this market on Monday, as he leads the NBA in field goals made per game (12.5), 2-pointers made per game and 2-pointers attempted per game. Antetokounmpo is also taking 10.8 free throws per game, which is more than he did last season when he led the league with 10.6 attempts per night.
In his last nine games against the Cavs, Giannis has at least 30 points in eight of them, clearing this line in seven of those games. He has at least 33 points in seven of those matchups (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
I'll trust Giannis, who has to do a ton for the Bucks to win any game, to clear this line and hit his season average (32.6 points per game) on Monday.
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between these teams was a five-point game, and the Bucks may be in line to cover the spread on Monday with Garland out of the lineup.
Cleveland is off to a solid start record wise, but it is just 1-6 against the spread as a home favorite this season, posting an average scoring margin of +2.0 in those games.
The Bucks, on the other hand, are 2-1 against the spread as road underdogs.
Given all the success that Giannis has had against the Cavs in recent seasons, I think they can hang within a few possessions on Monday. Cleveland’s net rating is 4.4 points per 100 possessions better than Milwaukee’s this season, but the Cavs have not been able to win at margin and cover at Rocket Arena.
With this spread already at three possessions, I think Milwaukee is a little undervalued on Monday.
Pick: Bucks +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.