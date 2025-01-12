Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
Two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Sunday afternoon, as the New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.
New York has struggled so far in 2025, losing to the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, and Oklahoma City Thunder (twice) while only beating the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors. That has dropped the Knicks to just 3.5 games ahead of the Bucks in the standings and nine games back of the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
Milwaukee dropped the first meeting this season with New York by 22 points, but it has looked like a much different team with Khris Middleton back. The NBA Cup champions, Milwaukee are on a three-game winning streak entering Sunday’s contest.
For a Knicks team that has relied heavily on its starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, it should get a boost from guard Miles McBride (probable) likely returning to action on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have favored the Knicks in this game, but should bettors lay the points amidst this rough stretch?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and my prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference showdown.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks +4 (-112)
- Knicks -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks:+145
- Knicks: -175
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Bucks record: 20-16
- Knicks record: 25-14
Bucks vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Damian Lillard – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- AJ Johnson – out
- Chris Livington – out
- Tyler Smith – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Miles McBride – probable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Pacome Dadiet – out
Bucks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 Points (-125)
Even though the Knicks held Giannis to just 24 points (in a 22-point Knicks win) earlier this season, I’m buying the MVP candidate in the prop market any time he’s set under 30.5 points this season.
Giannis is averaging 31.7 points per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field, clearing 29.5 points in 20 of the 30 games that he’s suited up in this season. With the Knicks struggling against playoff competition in recent weeks, don’t be shocked if Giannis has a big game this afternoon.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier on Sunday, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Josh Hart is a great prop target against Milwaukee:
If you’re looking for one of the most consistent bets in basketball, just take Josh Hart’s rebounds prop.
The Knicks guard has been awesome on the glass this season, averaging 9.2 rebounds per game on 15.9 rebound chances. Hart is also grabbing an impressive 3.1 contested rebounds per game.
Recently, Hart’s rebounding has been even better than usual. He’s picked up at least 11 boards in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 12.6 boards per game over that stretch. Now, he takes on a Bucks team that ranks 20th in rebounding percentage and 23rd in opponent rebounds per game.
Hart is an easy player to back in this market this afternoon.
Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This is a game that I featured in today’s NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – as the Knicks have struggled in January, especially against playoff competition:
Despite a great month of December, the Knicks only have a 3.5-game cushion on the Bucks for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’ve struggled with a tougher schedule in January.
New York has not only struggled against elite competition, but it has one of the worst bench units in the NBA – mainly because Tom Thibodeau isn’t using his bench much this season.
With Miles McBride (probable) expected to play on Sunday, that could lift the Knicks bench a bit – but not enough to lay the points with them in this game.
The Bucks are 4-3 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and New York’s only wins this month are against the lowly Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
I think the Bucks are live to pull off an upset in this game, especially if the Knicks don’t have things rolling on offense. Over their last 10 games, the Knicks have slipped to 12th in offensive rating (in that stretch) after once holding the No. 1 spot in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
Pick: Bucks +4 (-112)
