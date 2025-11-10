Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
It’s been a rough start to the 2025-26 season for the Dallas Mavericks, as they have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the worst net rating in the NBA.
Dallas is taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, as they moved to 6-4 in the 2025-26 season after blowing a lead in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Bettors will want to monitor the Bucks’ injury report for this game, as Giannis and other vets may end up sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.
Still, oddsmakers seem to think that the two-time league MVP will play, as Milwaukee is a favorite on the road in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s action.
Bucks vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -2.5 (-105)
- Mavs +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -130
- Mavs: +110
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 6-4
- Mavs record: 3-7
Bucks vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- Dereck Lively II – doubtful
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
Bucks vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-138)
Despite a four-rebound game in the game against Indiana where he was hurt, Davis is still averaging over 10 boards a night, picking up 13, 13, 10 and 11 in his first four games of the season.
The Bucks are just 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and center Myles Turner isn't exactly an elite rebounder, grabbing just 6.6 per game. With Dereck Lively doubtful for this game, Davis could play a massive role on the glass if he's able to suit up.
It's worth noting that the star forward has averaged at least 11.6 rebounds in each of the last three completed seasons. He's certainly worth a look against Milwaukee if he's available and not on a minutes restriction on Monday.
Bucks vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is worth a look in the Bucks-Mavs matchup:
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Milwaukee is still 6-4 this season, but it has struggled at times on defense, ranking 22nd in defensive rating and 20th in opponent points per game.
Still, I think the UNDER is the bet to make in the Bucks’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Dallas is 29th in the NBA in offensive rating (only the banged-up Indiana Pacers are worse), and it has hit the UNDER in eight of 10 games this season. In fact, the Mavs have combined for over 230 points in just two of their 10 matchups.
Even with Anthony Davis (questionable) potentially returning in this game, I think this matchup falls short of this lofty total.
The Bucks hit the UNDER in their lone back-to-back so far this season, and there’s a chance they could look to sit some veterans in this matchup.
Dallas is averaging a league-low 106.5 points per game, so it may take a huge offensive showing from the Bucks to push this number over. Plus, Dallas is fourth in the league in defensive rating.
This matchup has all the makings of a low-scoring game on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 229.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.