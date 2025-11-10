Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham, Bucks-Mavs)
Monday’s NBA action features a nine-game slate, including a few teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves are all coming off of games on Sunday, but all four are favored on Monday night.
There are several plays that I’m eyeing for this nine-game slate, including player props for Luka Doncic and Cade Cunninghma, who are both making MVP cases early on in the 2025-26 season.
On Sunday, we hit four of the five plays in this column (Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ja Morant and the New York Knicks), as well as all of the plays in yesterday’s NBA best props column (which I also write every day here at SI).
Can the momentum from Sunday carry into tonight’s action?
As the NBA season is in full swing with each team already playing or approaching 10 games played, here’s a breakdown of my favorite bets for Nov. 10.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 33-27 (-0.16 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1324-1264-27 (+32.98 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves ML Parlay (-127)
- Luka Doncic 9+ Assists (-161)
- Milwaukee Bucks-Dallas Mavericks UNDER 231.5 (-116)
- Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (-146)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 38.5 Points and Assists (-109)
Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves ML Parlay (-127)
There are a bunch of road favorites that I’m eyeing on Monday, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, but I’ve narrowed things down to these two teams for a little moneyline parlay.
Los Angeles Lakers
Even though the Lakers lost to a short-handed Atlanta Hawks team on Saturday night, I’m buying them to bounce back on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, who won’t have Brandon Miller or LaMelo Ball in action.
Charlotte is just 3-6 in the 2025-26 season and has dropped to 21st in the league in net rating with Ball (ankle) on the shelf.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are 7-3 overall and 4-1 on the road despite not having LeBron James for any game this season. Austin Reaves (groin) and Luka Doncic have also missed time, but Reaves could be back in action alongside Doncic on Monday. Officially, the Lakers have listed Reaves as questionable for this matchup.
The Lakers have been one of the best teams against the spread this season, covering in seven of their 10 games, including four of their five matchups on the road.
Los Angeles is also 12th in the NBA in offensive rating, and it should be able to outscore a Hornets team that is down its top two offensive players in this matchup.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the second night of a back-to-back after hanging 144 points on the Sacramento Kings in a win on Sunday.
Are the Wolves back when it comes to their offense? Minnesota scored 137 points in a 40-point win over the Utah Jazz (tonight’s opponent) on Friday, and then followed that up with a smooth 144 on Sunday. The Wolves have skyrocketed to fourth in the NBA in offensive rating, even though they are just 20th in the league in defense.
Meanwhile, Utah is 26th in offensive rating, 25th in defensive rating and 26th in net rating so far this season. I have a hard time trusting the Jazz to keep this game close – or win – even at home. Utah is 2-1 at home this season, but it could not hang with the Wolves in an NBA Cup clash on Friday.
I expect Minnesota to roll in this matchup, as it is 3-2 against the spread as a road favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +9.2 points in those games.
Luka Doncic 9+ Assists (-161)
Doncic has picked up 10 or more assists in three games in a row, but I’m moving his line down just a bit to nine-plus dimes since he’s hit that number in four of his six games this season.
Overall, the superstar guard is averaging 9.5 assists per game on 15.8 potential assists, and the Lakers’ offense has run through him all season long. If Austin Reaves (questionable) sits out in this matchup, Doncic could be in line for a massive usage rate against a Charlotte team that is 24th in the league in defensive rating and 27th in opponent assists per game (28.7) this season.
Luka has just one game all season where he failed to get at least eight assists, and he put up 24 assists over the last two games with Reaves banged up. He’s an easy bet to push double digits against Charlotte on Monday.
Milwaukee Bucks-Dallas Mavericks UNDER 231.5 (-116)
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Milwaukee is still 6-4 this season, but it has struggled at times on defense, ranking 22nd in defensive rating and 20th in opponent points per game.
Still, I think the UNDER is the bet to make in the Bucks’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Dallas is 29th in the NBA in offensive rating (only the banged-up Indiana Pacers are worse), and it has hit the UNDER in eight of 10 games this season. In fact, the Mavs have combined for over 230 points in just two of their 10 matchups.
Even with Anthony Davis (questionable) potentially returning in this game, I think this matchup falls short of this lofty total.
The Bucks hit the UNDER in their lone back-to-back so far this season, and there’s a chance they could look to sit some veterans in this matchup.
Dallas is averaging a league-low 106.5 points per game, so it may take a huge offensive showing from the Bucks to push this number over. Plus, Dallas is fourth in the league in defensive rating.
This matchup has all the makings of a low-scoring game on Monday.
Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (-146)
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has assumed some of the playmaking responsibility left by Trae Young’s knee injury, and he dished out a career-high 13 assists in an upset win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Daniels is averaging 5.1 assists per game this season, but that number has jumped to 7.0 since Young went down against the Brooklyn Nets. In basically six games without Young (he played just seven minutes against Brooklyn), Daniels has six or more dimes five times, and is averaging 13.3 potential assists per game.
That’s way up from his season average of 10.1 potential assists, and he has a great matchup on Monday against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is 26th in the league in opponent assists per game, allowing 28.3 per night.
I love Daniels at this number on Monday.
Cade Cunningham OVER 38.5 Points and Assists (-109)
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is off to a terrific start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 25.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3-point range.
Cunningham has cleared 38.5 points and assists in five of his last six games, falling just short of this total on Sunday against Philadelphia (37 points and assists). He is averaging 29.2 points and 11.2 assists per game over this six-game stretch.
On Monday, Cunningham has a cupcake matchup on the second night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, who rank dead last in opponent points per game, 29th in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game.
Plus, they are allowing 26.51 points per game to opposing point guards this season. Cunningham is worth a look in this market, and the only deterrent to him clearing this line may be a Pistons blowout where he ends up sitting most of the fourth quarter.
