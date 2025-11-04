Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
The Toronto Raptors picked up their second win in a row on Sunday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies, and they’ll look to continue their streak at home on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
This is the second meeting of the season between these teams, as the Bucks won 122-116 in Toronto earlier this season.
Milwaukee is playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning on a game-winning jumper by Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Antetokounmpo was on the injury report (as probable) for that game, so he will be worth monitoring when it comes to this matchup since it is a back-to-back. Giannis has already missed a game this season.
The Raptors are looking to be in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, but their defense has been shaky in the 2025-26 season, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.
Meanwhile, the Bucks have gotten off to a fast start on offense, showing that with their No. 4 offensive rating and 5-2 record this season.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +4.5 (-112)
- Raptors -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +150
- Raptors: -180
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), TSN
- Bucks record: 5-2
- Raptors record: 3-4
Bucks vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- Alijah Martin – out
- AJ Lawson – out
Bucks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner UNDER 14.5 Points (-116)
I’m fading Myles Turner in this matchup, and I shared why in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:
The Milwaukee Bucks gave Myles Turner a major four-year deal in the offseason, but it has not paid off on the offensive end just yet.
Turner is averaging just 9.7 points per game for Milwaukee while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3.
While the Bucks are coming off their fifth win of the season over the Indiana Pacers, Turner took just seven shots and scored nine points on Monday. He’s scored more than 14.5 points just one time all season, dropping 17 against the Golden State Warriors with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup.
I think this number is a little too high for the Bucks center, especially since he has more games with less than 10 shot attempts than he does with 10 or more this season.
Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Bettors may want to wait and see if Antetokounmpo is officially playing on the second night of a back-to-back before betting on Milwaukee, but I love this price for the Bucks against a Toronto team that it already has a win over on the road this season.
The Raptors are just 3-4 with their wins coming against Atlanta, a shorthanded Memphis team and Cleveland. Two of those victories are impressive, but the Raptors are just 25th in the league in defensive rating and now have to play one of the best offenses in the NBA.
Milwaukee failed to cover the spread as a favorite on Monday, but it is a perfect 4-0 against the number as an underdog this season.
If Giannis is ruled in, this line likely shifts in favor of the Bucks, so I don’t mind jumping on them early to cover on the road.
Pick: Bucks +4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.