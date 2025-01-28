Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 28
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 15-point win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and they’ll face another Western Conference team near the bottom of the standings on Tuesday.
The Bucks are favored on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have been playing well recently, winning four of their last five games.
Milwaukee enters this matchup with a 2-4-1 against the spread record on the second night of a back-to-back, but oddsmakers have only set it as a 5.5-point favorite. After a slow start to the season, the Bucks are now 26-18 and hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It’s worth noting that the Bucks played Khris Middleton (who has been restricted in his playing time after offseason ankle surgery) in Monday’s win – a sign that he may not suit up tonight.
Meanwhile, Portland should have most of its rotation ready to go, although center Deandre Ayton is questionable.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction on Tuesday night.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -5.5 (-112)
- Blazers +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -230
- Blazers: +190
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Bucks record: 26-18
- Blazers record: 17-29
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – questionable
- Rayan Rupert – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Gary Trent Jr. OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Gary Trent Jr.’s role has expanded as of late for Milwaukee, as he’s played at least 23:13 in each of his last five games.
Over that five-game stretch, Trent Jr. is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from 3 on 7.2 attempts per game. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3s in four of his last eight matchups, and now he has a great matchup on Tuesday night.
Portland ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, and Trent could see a few more looks on Tuesday if Khris Middleton sits out the second night of a back-to-back.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jerami Grant OVER 13.5 Points (-105)
Since coming back from an injury, Jerami Grant has 14 or more points in three of his last six games, averaging 13.2 points on 10.8 shots per contest.
The Blazers forward has seen his usage fluctuate over this stretch, but he has games with 18 and 14 shots. There is a ceiling here for Grant where he can easily reach 20 points, but bettors have to beware that he could also have a five-shot attempt game as he did against OKC on Sunday.
I lean with the OVER since Grant is averaging almost 15 points per game (14.7) this season.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
While the Blazers have been impressive as home underdogs this season (11-8 against the spread), I don’t want to look past how well the Bucks have been playing as of late.
Over their last 10 games, Giannis and company rank No. 4 in the NBA in net rating, No. 6 in offensive rating, and No. 9 in defensive rating. Even though Portland recently had a four-game winning streak, it is still just 24th in the league in net rating over this 10-game stretch at -5.5.
Now, bettors are going to want to wait and see about the status of the Bucks’ stars on the second night of a back-to-back, but if Giannis and Damian Lillard play, Milwaukee is a solid bet at this discounted number.
Even though Portland has covered in the majority of games as a home dog, it still has posted an average scoring margin of -7.6 points per game in those matchups.
On top of that, the Blazers have really struggled offensively this season (26th in offensive rating), which may make things tough on them against a Bucks attack that is averaging 114.6 points per game this season.
The Bucks should be able to cover this shorter spread on Tuesday night.
Pick: Bucks -5.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
