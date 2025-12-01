Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
The Milwaukee Bucks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and are now under .500 in the 2025-26 season, but they have a “get-right” spot on Monday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington is the worst team in the NBA this season, winning just two of its first 18 games while posting a net rating of -14.6. The Wizards are 1-6 straight up at home, and they’re sizable home dogs on Monday night.
The Bucks bounced back from a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday by beating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in both of those matchups after missing time with a groin injury.
With Giannis in the lineup, Milwaukee is 8-7, but it’s just 1-5 without him in the 2025-26 campaign.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s action.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -9.5 (+102)
- Wizards +9.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -380
- Wizards: +300
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 9-12
- Wizard record: 2-16
Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Pete Nance – out
- Mark Sears – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Sharife Cooper – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Tre Johnson – out
- Alex Sarr – questionable
- Will Riley – questionable
Bucks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo 31+ Points (-121)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Giannis to have a big game against Washington:
In his first meeting with the Wizards this season, Giannis dropped 37 points in 27 minutes, and he's averaging just under 31 points per game entering Monday’s contest. The Bucks star has 31 or more points in eight games this season, and he's averaging the most made field goals (11.9) per game in the NBA.
The Wizards have not been able to handle Giannis in the past, as he's scored 37, 18 (in 19 minutes), 42, 35, 31 and 42 points in his last six games against them.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and Giannis is coming off a 29-point game against Brooklyn when he played less than 20 minutes of action. He may only need to play around 20-25 minutes to clear this prop and lead Milwaukee to a win on Monday.
Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Milwaukee beat the Wizards by 13 earlier this season, and the Bucks have done well against under .500 (6-3).
I’m expecting Milwaukee to make quick work of this Washington team after it blew out the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday and Antetokounmpo only had to play 18:59.
Washington has been awful at home this season, going 1-6 straight up, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating at -14.6. That’s nearly four points per 100 possessions worse than the Nets, who are 29th in the league in net rating.
With Kevin Porter Jr. and Antetokounmpo both healthy, Milwaukee has a higher offensive ceiling on Monday than it had for most of the campaign to this point. I’ll lay the points with Giannis and company against the league's worst team.
Pick: Bucks -9.5 (+102 at DraftKings)
