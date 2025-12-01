Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Giannis, Heat, Nuggets, Kon Knueppel)
Happy December, NBA fans!
After a loaded slate on Sunday to close out November, the league treats us to a nine-game slate on Monday, including a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on Peacock to close the night..
There are a bunch of plays to consider on Monday, including a player prop for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo against a Washington Wizards team that he has torched in recent matchups.
Plus, after hitting a three-team moneyline parlay on Sunday, I’m going back to the well with two teams I think will come out on top on Monday night.
Here’s a look at the odds and each of my best bets as we aim to start December off with some winners!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 72-57 (+2.83 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1363-1294-27 (+35.98 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Giannis Antetokounmpo 31+ Points (-121)
- Kon Knueppel OVER 15.5 Points (-118)
- Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-145)
Giannis Antetokounmpo 31+ Points (-121)
In his first meeting with the Wizards this season, Giannis dropped 37 points in 27 minutes, and he's averaging just under 31 points per game entering Monday’s contest. The Bucks star has 31 or more points in eight games this season, and he's averaging the most made field goals (11.9) per game in the NBA.
The Wizards have not been able to handle Giannis in the past, as he's scored 37, 18 (in 19 minutes), 42, 35, 31 and 42 points in his last six games against them.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and Giannis is coming off a 29-point game against Brooklyn when he played less than 20 minutes of action. He may only need to play around 20-25 minutes to clear this prop and lead Milwaukee to a win on Monday.
Kon Knueppel OVER 15.5 Points (-118)
Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Knueppel has scored 16 or more points in 13 of his 20 games this season, and he averaged 19.9 points on 14.7 shots per game in the month of November.
So, I’m shocked to see his points prop three points lower than his season average in a winnable game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Brooklyn is just 29th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and Knueppel scored 11 points on just six shots in his NBA debut against them in October.
I think the rookie is criminally undervalued in this market, and he’s still maintained a solid role on offense when LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are in the lineup. Knueppel has 20 or more points in five of his last seven games, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s hovering around that number again on Monday.
Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-145)
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 9-2 straight up and 7-4 against the spread.
They’ve already beaten the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A. earlier this season without Tyler Herro, and now Herro, Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo are all expected to be in the lineup on Monday.
So, Miami is a great bet as a 6.5-point favorite, especially since the Clippers are just 5-15 against the spread overall this season. The Heat are seventh in the NBA in net rating while the Clippers are just 24th, and Los Angeles enters this game on a four-game skid.
Miami’s offense is one of the toughest to face in the league, as the Heat push the pace (No. 1 in pace) and are in the top half of the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage. The Clippers (28th in pace) would prefer to slow things down, butI’m not sold on them dictating this game after they lost a track meet between these teams in L.A.
Miami should move to 10-2 at home on Monday night.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are down Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, but they’re double-digit favorites against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
Dallas is going to be in trouble in the frontcourt against Nikola Jokic, as Daniel Gafford is listed as doubtful while Dereck Lively II has been ruled out for this game.
That sets up well for a Denver team that is 6-3 straight up at home and 12-7 against the spread overall this season. The Nuggets (14-5) have a net rating of +9.7 this season, which is the third-best mark in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Dallas is just 2-5 on the road and 6-15 overall, ranking 23rd in the league in net rating (-5.1). The Mavs simply aren’t going to be able to compete on offense in this game, as they are dead last in the NBA in offensive rating while the Nuggets are No. 1.
I wouldn't be shocked if Denver wins in a blowout in this matchup.
