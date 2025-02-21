Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
The Milwaukee Bucks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night even though superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a minutes restriction in his first game back from a calf injury.
On Friday, the Bucks find themselves as road favorites against the worst team in the NBA – the Washington Wizards.
This matchup is going to have a lot of feelings involved, as this is Khris Middleton’s first game against his former team since the Bucks traded him to Washington for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline. While the Wizards are a young team that is looking to rebuild, they added veterans like Middleton and Marcus Smart at the deadline – both of whom could help them change the culture in the building.
Even though the Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back, they’re favored by 6.5 points in this matchup. With Giannis’ status up in the air, how should bettors proceed in this Eastern Conference clash?
First, let’s break down the latest odds for this game.
Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -6.5 (-115)
- Wizards +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -245
- Wizards: +200
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Bucks record: 30-24
- Wizards record: 9-45
Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Malcom Brogdon – out
- Anthony Gill – questionable
- Jaylen Martin – out
Bucks vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo UNDER 28.5 Points (-105)
Yes, this is technically a great matchup against the weak Washington defense, but Antetokounmpo was on a minutes limit – per Doc Rivers – on Thursday night and scored 23 points in 24 minutes.
I’m not sure if the two-time MVP will even play in this game, but if he’s going to have limited minutes, this prop is way too high for him – even against the Wizards.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bilal Coulibaly OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
With the Wizards focusing on development, former lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly has become one of the main options for them on offense.
He’s cleared this prop in three of his last five games, and he’s averaging 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in February. He’s worth a shot against a Bucks team that is just 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Bucks vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Get ready, because this bet isn't one that you’ll be running to the counter to place.
I am worried about the Bucks as road favorites here, as I’d be surprised to see Giannis suit up on the second night of a back-to-back since he’s already on a minutes limit. On top of that, the Bucks listed Damian Lillard as questionable before he suited up against the Clippers last night.
So, there could be some holes on this Bucks roster. The last time these teams played, the Bucks won by 11 without Giannis or Dame, but Middleton (now in Washington) and Bobby Portis (suspended for 25 games) led the way for the Bucks in that one.
Can we ask Kyle Kuzma to do the same tonight? I’m not buying it.
Plus, there are a bunch of trends that actually favor the Wizards.
After a slow start to the season as home underdogs, Washington is now 13-15 against the spread in that spot while the Bucks are just 5-10 against the spread as road favorites. In addition to that, Milwaukee is the second-worst team in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back, going just 2-7-1 against the spread.
With Washington adding some veterans at the deadline, I think it has a higher floor on a night-to-night basis, even if it focuses on player development more often than not.
I like the Wizards to cover in this Eastern Conference clash.
Pick: Wizards +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.