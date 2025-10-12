Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been ruled out for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears that he could miss more time than that.
Irving is dealing with a shoulder subluxation that was expected to sideline him at least two weeks, as well as a sprained foot. He could miss one or two more games with the injuries.
This is a pretty big blow to the Tampa Bay offense, even though it does have depth at running back with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.
This season, Irving has 237 rushing yards and 193 receiving yards in four games, scoring twice through the air in the process.
White was the lead back for Tampa Bay in Week 5, playing 80.3 percent of the team's snaps, and he should see a major workload against San Francisco on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on White in the prop market in Week 6.
Best Bucs Prop Bet With Bucky Irving Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rachaad White OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152)
Even though White had 14 carries in Week 5, he finished with just 41 rushing yards, so I'm actually backing him as a receiver in Week 6.
The Buccaneers are down Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in this game, so they are likely going to get creative in the passing game on Sunday.
White has nine targets over the last two weeks and has brough in four passes in each game. He's caught 12 of his 13 targets overall this season, and his massive snap share (over 80 percent) in Week 5 is a sign that he'll be a three-down back once again in Week 6.
