Is Bucky Irving Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Rams)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to be without running back Bucky Irving once again in Week 12 of the 2025 season.
Irving, who is dealing with foot and shoulder issues, returned to practice ahead of the team's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but he will not suit up. The Bucs are instead targeting a Week 13 return for the second-year back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In his four games this season, Irving has 71 carries for 237 yards and 19 receptions for 193 yards and two scores for Tampa Bay. A dynamic dual-threat option out of the backfield, Irving would give a major boost to the Bucs if he's able to return in Week 13 against Arizona.
With the star back out on Sunday, Tampa Bay will turn to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker once again to lead the backfield.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for this matchup.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sean Tucker Anytime TD (+180)
With Bucky Irving not ready to return on Sunday night, I think Sean Tucker will be very involved after his three-score, 140-total yard day in Week 11.
Tucker has found the end zone five times in the last five weeks, and he played a season-high 44.3 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 11.
If you’re going to attack this Rams defense, you have to establish some sort of ground game to keep them honest. L.A. is top three in the league in EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush, meaning there are no easy points to come by.
Tucker currently has the hot hand for Tampa Bay, and he may get a chance to showcase that again on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.