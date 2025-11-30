Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has not played since Week 4 of the 2025 season, but it appears he's on track to return against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Irving is listed as questionable for this game with ankle and shoulder injuries, but he is expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter noted that the Bucs don't want to "overdo it" with their star running back, so there's a chance he could see slightly less than his normal workload against Arizona. The Bucs have a pair of capable backup quarterbacks in Sean Tucker and Rachaad White that could spell Irving on Sunday.
In four games this season, Irving has 71 carries for 237 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and 19 receptions (on 19 targets) for 193 yards and two scores. He totaled 165 yards from scrimmage in Week 4 before going down with his ankle and shoulder issues.
With Irving expected to play, he could be worth a look in the prop market with the Bucs looking for a spark on offense. Tampa Bay has lost three games in a row and holds just a half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.
Here's a look at my favorite prop for Irving on Sunday.
Best Bucky Irving Prop Bet vs. Cardinals
Bucky Irving OVER 2.5 Receptions (+145)
Even though Irving's touches may be limited in this game, I think he's a no-brainer bet in this market on Sunday against the Cardinals.
This season, Irving has caught all of his targets from Baker Mayfield, finishing with four, six, four and five receptions in his four games. So, asking him to get three receptions (at +145 odds) feels like a steal on Sunday.
Plus, the Tampa Bay passing game has been short-handed in recent weeks with Mike Evans out of the lineup. I think the Bucs look to get Irving into open space as much as they can on Sunday.
