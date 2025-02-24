Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5 games back of the No. 10-seeded Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup in Philadelphia.
While the Bulls have the lead on the Sixers entering this matchup, they have lost six games in a row and appear to be tanking since the trade deadline. The problem for Philly?
It has been even worse.
After losing to the Brooklyn Nets (and falling behind them in the standings as a result) on Saturday, the Sixers have dropped seven games in a row and are 16 games under .500 on the season.
To make matters worse, the team is reportedly discussing potential options for Joel Embiid’s ailing knee, which has kept him out of most of the 2024-25 season. Embiid could get shut down for the season if the Sixers deem that he needs another surgery to fix the issue.
Both Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are questionable for Monday’s contest, but the Sixers are still favored at home against Chicago.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +4.5 (-112)
- 76ers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +145
- 76ers: -175
Total
- 233 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bulls vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, CHSN
- Bulls record: 22-35
- 76ers record: 20-36
Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Justin Edwards – out
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Paul George – available
- Eric Gordon – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Tyrese Maxey – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
- Alex Reese – out
76ers Injury Report
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Jalen Smith – out
- Coby White – probable
- Patrick Williams – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Bulls vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Lonzo Ball UNDER 10.5 Points (-115)
Even though this Philly defense has been a nightmare as of late, I can’t get behind Lonzo Ball at this points prop since he’s averaging just 7.2 points per game this season.
Ball is still being limited to under 30 minutes (he’s played less than 30 minutes in every game this season), and the former No. 2 overall pick has 11 or more points in just three of his last 11 games, averaging 8.7 points per game over that stretch.
Even though Ball’s shot attempts are up (8.7 per game in that stretch, including 7.0 attempts from 3), he’s shooting just 31.3 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-115)
If Embiid ends up sitting, this could be a huge game for Tyrese Maxey, who enters this matchup averaging 27.4 points per game.
Maxey has 31 or more points in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 30.2 points per game over that stretch (his average is lower because of a five-point game in a loss to Toronto earlier in the month).
This is also a great matchup against a Chicago team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent points per game in the 2024-25 season. Maxey poured in 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting in the last meeting between these teams back on Jan. 25.
Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
There is just no way that I can trust this Philly team right now, especially if Embiid and Maxey miss this game.
I’d lean towards Maxey being able to play, but regardless the Sixers have lost seven in a row and rank 22nd in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Philly has also struggled as a home favorite all season long, covering the spread in just one of 13 games in that spot. So, there’s no way I’m laying the points on Monday night.
Chicago is not playing well without Zach LaVine on the roster, but the Bulls are still 10-12 against the spread as road dogs and have covered in back-to-back games out of the All-Star break against New York and Phoenix.
Don’t be shocked if Chicago pulls off an upset tonight.
Pick: Bulls +4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
