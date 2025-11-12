Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
A three-game losing streak has spoiled a solid start to the season for the Chicago Bulls, as they blew a lead in the fourth quarter on Monday night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bulls didn't have Josh Giddey in that game, and he’s listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with Cade Cunningham (also questionable) and the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit has won seven games in a row, but it failed to cover the spread in an overtime win over the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday. Cunningham took 45 shots in that game, posting a triple-double to lead the Pistons to a 9-2 start this season.
Oddsmakers have Detroit favored at home in this game, but can Chicago continue what has been a strong start to the season as an underdog? The Bulls are an NBA-best 8-2 against the spread this season and 6-2 ATS as dogs.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, prop bets and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday night.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +2.5 (-110)
- Pistons -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +114
- Pistons: -135
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bulls record: 6-4
- Pistons record: 9-2
Bulls vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Coby White – out
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Jalen Duren – probable
- Tobias Harris – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Ausar Thompson – out
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Isaiah Stewart – doubtful
Bulls vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham 10+ Assists (-150)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Cunningham is a solid prop target (if he plays through his hip injury) vs. Chicago:
Cunningham is averaging nearly 10 assists per game this season, and he's cleared this prop in seven of his 11 games to open the 2025-26 season.
Since the start of November, Cunningham has 18, eight, 10, 10, 11 and 11 assists in six games, and he's averaging 18.0 potential assists per game for the entire season.
He’s taking on a Chicago team that ranks 21st in the league in opponent assists per game, and the Bulls have slipped to 17th in the league in defensive rating this season. I think Cunningham is a solid target in this market if he's able to play through his hip injury tonight.
Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Pistons are off to a great start this season, but I’m fading them in this matchup with so many key players on the injury report.
The Pistons needed overtime to beat the Wizards on Monday, and they didn’t have Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart or Marcus Sasser in that game. Now, all of those players are expected to miss this game – as well as forward Ausar Thompson. Couple that with Cunningham’s injury, and Detroit may end up with a makeshift roster on Wednesday night.
I can’t lay the points with the Pistons, especially if Giddey (ankle) is able to return to action. Billy Donovan said earlier this week that the star guard would miss at most two games with the injury.
Chicago has proven all season that it can cover as an underdog, and I think it’s live to pull off an upset if Cunningham sits on Wednesday.
Pick: Bulls +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
