Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 23
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Golden State Warriors, and they are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
Golden State has dropped 19 of its last 28 games, falling to 21-22 on the season after a 12-3 start. The Warriors have also lost key rotation players Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski to injuries – all three sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors blew a double-digit lead against the Kings on Wednesday, and now they’re slightly favored at home on the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago is not playing well as of late either, losing six of its last 10 games to fall three games back of the No. 9 seed in the East (Chicago currently holds the No. 10 spot), but it has won more games on the road (11) than at home (eight) in the 2024-25 season.
If you’re looking to bet on this matchup, we have you covered at SI Betting. Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, injuries, and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +1.5 (-108)
- Warriors -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +102
- Warriors: -122
Total
- 231 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bulls vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Bulls record: 19-25
- Warriors record: 21-22
Bulls vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- Chris Duarte – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Coby White – questionable
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
(Note: Draymond Green will miss this game with a calf strain. The Warriors have also recently been without Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson due to injuries).
Bulls vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Nikola Vucevic is a solid bet on the glass against the Warriors:
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has a perfect matchup on Thursday with a Golden State Warriors team playing the second night of a back-to-back after blowing a lead to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
Vucevic has dominated Golden State on the glass in recent seasons, grabbing 11 or more boards in 10 of his last 12 matchups against the franchise. The Warriors have struggled on the boards this season, ranking 23rd in opponent rebounds per game. They’ll also be down Draymond Green and potentially Kevon Looney (left Wednesday’s game early), limiting their options in the frontcourt contest Vuc on the glass.
So far this season, the Bulls center is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, clearing 10.5 boards in 10 of his last 13 games – averaging 11.8 boards per game over that stretch.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
In six games this season without Draymond Green, Curry is averaging 8.6 assists per game, picking up 12 dimes on Wednesday night against the Kings.
Curry is averaging 6.3 assists per game overall, but he’s had at least seven in five of the six games that Green has missed.
This is a perfect matchup, as the Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (28.7). Chicago also ranks third in pace and 29th in opponent points per game, so there should be a ton of possessions – and points – on Thursday night.
Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Bulls aren’t playing well as of late, but Golden State has been even worse.
Over its last 10 games, the Warriors are just 27th in the NBA in net rating while the Bulls are 16th. Golden State’s 9-19 record over its last 28 games is extremely concerning, and the Warriors haven’t exactly protected home court, going 11-11 at Chase Center.
The Bulls are actually a better team on the road, going 11-10 straight up in those games.
The Warriors are also the worst team in the NBA on the second night of back-to-backs (1-5 ATS) this season.
The Bulls will pull off the upset win on Thursday.
Pick: Bulls Moneyline (+102)
