World Wide Technology Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for El Cardonal Golf Course
After a week off, the PGA Tour returns to action this week as it heads South of the Border for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Mexico.
This week's field doesn't have the strongest field we've ever seen, but there are some notable names, including the U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun. Let's take a look at the odds to win this week's tournament as well as my best bets.
World Wide Technology Championship Odds
- Ben Griffin +1000
- J.J. Spaun +1200
- Max Greyserman +2000
- Garrick Higgo +2200
- Si Woo Kim +2200
- Rico Hoey +2200
- Michael Thorbjornsen +2200
- Kevin Yu +2800
- Thorbjorn Olesen +3000
- Wyndham Clark +3000
- Michael Brennan +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Pierceson Coody +3500
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Jesper Svensson +4000
World Wide Technology Championship How to Watch
- Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
World Wide Technology Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 6 –Sunday, Nov. 9
- Where: El Cardonal Golf Course
- Purse: $6 million ($1.08 million winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Austin Eckroat
World Wide Technology Championship notable golfers
J.J. Spaun: The U.S. Open winner is set to tee it up for the first time since the Ryder Cup. The last time we saw him compete in a PGA Tour event, he finished T6 at the Procore Championship in September. He enters this week's event second on the odds list to win at +1200.
Austin Eckroat: Last year's winner returns to the event as he tries to defend his title. Eckroat didn't live up to the expectations he set for himself in 2025 after winning this tournament in late 2025. He didn't post a single top 10 finish this year, with a T11 finish at the John Deere Classic being his best result. Maybe he finds his form at a course where he has to feel plenty of confidence.
World Wide Technology Championship best bets
Ben Griffin +1300 (via FanDuel)
Be sure to shop around if you want to bet on Ben Griffin, as FanDuel has him listed at 13-1. He, in my opinion, is the clear best golfer in the field this week and should have shorter odds than 13-1 to win. He leads the field in total strokes gained over the past six months at +2.02 per round, which is +0.15 better than the next-best golfer. He also has the distance off the tee and the ability to rack up birdies in bunches, which is what's needed at El Cardonal Golf Course.
Ben Kohles +12500 (via Caesars)
Things are generally wide-open in this swing-season tournament, so let's take a shot on a golfer with 125-1 odds. Ben Kohles is an interesting option at that price tag as he heads into this week's event leading the field in true strokes gained approach over the past six months at +1.01 per round. His shortcoming is his lack of putting, losing -0.82 strokes per round on the greens in that time frame, but he has a solid putting performance in a T20 result at the Bank of Utah Championship two weeks ago. If he can carry that into this week and keep up his elite ball striking, he's going to be live to win this event.
