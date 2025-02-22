BYU vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
BYU is off one of the most impressive wins of the season, throttling Kansas by 34 points at home.
However, can the Cougars continue its run of good form in Big 12 play on the road against a quality Arizona team? The Wildcats won the first meeting by double digits in Provo, will we see a similar result on Saturday night?
Here’s how to bet this Big 12 matchup out west.
BYU vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +7.5 (-114)
- Arizona: -7.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- BYU: +250
- Arkansas: -315
Total: 152.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 18-8
- Arizona Record: 18-8
BYU vs. Arizona Best Prop Bets
BYU
Egor Demin OVER 10.5 Points (+100)
Denim has failed to live up to the hype of his early season play, but he has settled into a nice role as a point forward for the BYU offense.
He has particularly struggled from the perimeter, including when he made only a pair of his nine three-point attempts against Arizona. However, the Wildcats are typically a team that takes away the three-point shot, and Demin found plenty of success on the interior, making five of 11 two’s against Zona.
If the volume is going to be that high for Demin, I’ll trust the talented forward to find answers either inside or out and get over this total. He has had some fickle results this season, but this matchup should yield nice results for him to get over this mark after scoring 16 in the first game.
Arizona
Jaden Bradley UNDER 11.5 Points (-130)
Bradley scored 17 points in the first meeting, but eight of those came from the free throw line.
The guard has been hit-or-miss at times this season, including the last two when he combined for just 12 points against Baylor and Houston.
Against a compact BYU defense, I don’t trust Bradley to get the usage to go over this total as he is shooting just 30% from beyond the arc.
BYU’s defense is typically disciplined and ranks above the Big 12 average in opponent free throw rate, which is where Bradley generates a ton of his points.
With that in mind, I’ll go under.
BYU vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
This is a rematch from a few weeks back when Arizona won at BYU by double digits.
While some may expect a repeat from the first matchup, I’m going to back the Cougars to stay within a bloated number against a rim-reliant Wildcats team.
In the first game, a 85-74 Arizona win, the Wildcats shot 38% from beyond the arc while the sharp shooting Cougars hit on 29% of their attempts. This is a departure from the norm as the ‘Cats are outside the top 300 nationally in three-point percentage and BYU is inside the top 50.
The Cougars will live with Arizona shooting from the perimeter, and I’m going to bank on some natural regression in this department. BYU allows the 30th highest three-point rate and is a top 10 defensive rebounding team, a tough matchup on paper for Arizona.
BYU’s offense has had some growing pains at times this season, but this team checks in as the best offense in terms of effective field goal percentage in Big 12 play. It’s big issue has been turnovers, but the Arizona defense is bottom third in the league in turnover rate.
I’ll take the points in a matchup that suits BYU nicely.
PICK: UNDER 148.5 (-114, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.