BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
BYU continues to play fine basketball down the stretch of the regular season, fresh off a last second win against Arizona on the road.
The team completes its Arizona road trip with a Wednesday night matchup against Arizona State, who snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday by knocking off Kansas State on the road. While the Sun Devils hopes of a NCAA Tournament are all but over, the team can look to play spoiler for a team like BYU to cap off the year.
How should we bet this matchup that is lined like a competitive one? Here’s our betting preview.
BYU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: -4.5 (-110)
- Arizona State: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: -200
- Arizona State: +164
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- BYU Record: 19-8
- Arizona State Record: 13-14
BYU vs. Arizona State Best Prop Bets and Key Players to Watch
BYU
Egor Demin OVER 4.5 Assists (-122)
Denim dished out seven assists in the Cougars 20-point home win against Arizona State back on New Year’s Eve.
The freshman went through some growing pains since in Big 12 play, but he remains the lead facilitator of the Cougars potent offense with the conference’s second best assist rate (37% in Big 12 games).
Against an Arizona State team that is allowing about an average assist rate, but checks in 10th in KenPom’s Big 12 defensive efficiency metric, I like Demin to get to at least his season average of five assists on the road.
Arizona State
Jayden Quaintance: With key players sitting out for the rest of the season, there is more reps for the freshman Quaintance to showcase his talent, evident when he dropped 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win against Kansas State. On the season, he is only averaging about nine points and seven rebounds, but may be trending up into the close of the season.
BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
While Arizona State is set to be without its highest usage player again, BJ Freeman, the team has actually performed better with him off the floor. According to Hoop-Explorer, the team is only suffering about a two point drop in points per 100 possessions while allowing about seven points fewer per 100 possessions.
So, can the team keep up with BYU?
I believe they can at a bloated number. Despite struggling in Big 12 play, including a six-game losing streak, Arizona state performed admirably in that stretch, losing at Texas Tech in double overtime by five as well as home games against TCU by four, Kansas State by one and Arizona by nine.
After covering eight of the last 10, I believe we are getting an opportunity to sell BYU at a bit of an inflated price as the Cougars inability to turn the opponent over can keep the ASU offense on track.
Despite the win at Arizona, BYU ranks 354th in the country in away from home rating, per Haslametrics, so I’ll grab the points with the home underdog Sun Devils.
PICK: Arizona State +4.5 ( -110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.