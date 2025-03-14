BYU vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big 12 Championship Semifinal
The Houston Cougars are the regular season champions in the Big 12 and now they're trying to win the tournament as well, but standing in their way in the semifinal are the sharpshooting BYU Cougars.
BYU upset Iowa State in the semifinal and are starting to look like a potential dark horse to win this tournament. Can they pull off a second-straight upset?
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the battle of the Cougars.
BYU vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- BYU +6.5 (-105)
- Houston -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- BYU +240
- Houston -300
Total
- OVER 134.5 (-110)
- UNDER 134.5 (-110)
BYU vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- BYU Record: 24-8 (14-6 Conference)
- Houston Record: 28-4 (19-1 Conference)
BYU vs. Houston Best Prop Bets
BYU Prop Bet
- Richie Saunders UNDER 15.5 Points (+105) via BetMGM
Richie Saunders has been hot lately, scoring 23 points in BYU's win against Iowa State, but I think this number is overinflated against arguably the best defense in the country. Saunders is averaging just a touch over the set total at 16.2 points per game, but there are few points to go around against this Cougars defense. Houston is allowing the fewest points per game at 58.4.
Houston Prop Bet
- Milos Uzan UNDER 3.5 Assists (-135) via BetMGM
Milos Uzan is averaging 4.3 assists per game this season but he has taken on more of a scoring role with the team over the past month. In fact, he hasn't recorded more than three assists in a game in six-straight starts. The last time he reached 4+ assists was on February 18 against Arizona State.
BYU vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I'm laying the points with Houston in today's edition of my "best college basketball bets" article:
BYU is a dangerous opponent for any team to face because of its shooting. The Cougars rank third in the country and first amongst all power conference teams in effective field goal percentage at 57.8%. The issue they run into today is they take on the best defensive team in college basketball in Houston.
Houston ranks first in defensive efficiency, fourth in opponent shooting percentage, and first in points allowed per game at just 58.4. That makes for a nightmare matchup for BYU, which relies on its shooting to win. BYU doesn't have enough strengths in other areas to win a game if their shooting doesn't hold up. For example, the Cougars rank 200th in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 17.0% of their possession.
I'll lay the points with Houston in this Big 12 matchup.
PICK: Houston -7 (-105) via Caesars
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus betswhen you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!