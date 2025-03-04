BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, March 4
A healthy Iowa State reminded the nation that this team was viewed as one of the best in the nation, with a double-digit home win against Arizona over the weekend.
The Cyclones remain at home as they begin the last week of the regular season against BYU, which is among the hottest teams in the Big 12, as the Cougars ride a six-game heater into Hilton Coliseum.
A modest home favorite- can we count on the ISU defense to shut down the surging Cougars offense? Here’s our betting preview.
BYU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +9.5 (-110)
- Iowa State: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: +350
- Iowa State: -480
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- BYU Record: 21-8
- Iowa State Record: 22-7
BYU vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
BYU
Richie Saunders: There are plenty of key players to the BYU offense, but Saunders is the most reliable, shooting a Big 12 best 45% from beyond the arc that has paced the Cougars' second-ranked offense in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric in conference games. The junior forward has been at his best during this winning streak, scoring at least 17 points in four of the team’s six wins.
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: With the return of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones to the lineup over the last two games, the Cyclones' lead guard has been able to get the offense back on track. A potent scorer, but at his best as a facilitator, Lipsey had 15 points and eight assists as the full-strength Cyclones won by double digits.
BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Iowa State can turn its defense into offense on Tuesday night as the Cyclones’ aggressive no-middle defense can give BYU fits.
The Cougars have been paced by elite shot making in Big 12 play, tops in effective field goal percentage with a staggering 37.8% three-point percentage mark on the league’s highest rate. However, the team’s ball handling is suspect at best, 10th in the Big 12 in turnover rate.
Iowa State is second in the league at forcing turnovers and among the best transition offenses in the country, so I expect plenty of run-outs for the Cyclones on its home floor.
A considerable home favorite, Iowa State should dictate the terms and score a home win, but the over is my preference with the Cougars shot making helping get this over the total against the fast-paced Iowa State offense that can generate easy buckets.
PICK: OVER 150.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.