BYU vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
Both No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 6 seed BYU look dominant in their respective first round victories, setting up an exciting second round matchup in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
With a right to the Sweet 16 on the line, Wisconsin and BYU meet on Saturday afternoon. Two of the best offenses in the nation will look to out-duel one another in a projected coin flip.
Who has the edge? We have you covered below.
BYU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +0.5 (-104)
- Wisconsin: -0.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- BYU: +194
- Wisconsin: -235
Total: 154.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 22nd
- Game Time: 7:45 PM EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV):
- BYU Record: 25-9
- Wisconsin Record: 27-9
BYU v.s Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
BYU
Egor Demin: It was a big NCAA Tournament debut for the freshman Demin, who scored 15 points with three made three-point shots, indeed four rebounds and a pair of assists. Against a compact Wisconsin defense, Demin’s ball handling will be needed to generate offense.
Wisconsin
John Tonje: The Second Team All-American dropped 15 points with four rebounds in the Badgers’ comprehensive 85-66 win. He’ll likely be tasked with far more heavy lifting against an elite BYU offense that is paced by the point forward Demin and Richie Saunders.
BYU vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
While neither team plays all too fast, I side with both offenses dictating the terms in a game that I’ll go over the total.
Despite both teams doing most of its work in the half court, I believe that each can get what it wants on offense.
For Wisconsin, the team can shoot away from the perimeter against the BYU defense that is willing to let teams shoot over the top. The Cougars are allowing the 27th highest three-point rate in the country and the Badgers take them at a top 20 clip, draining them at a 35% clip.
Meanwhile, the Cougars motion offense can attack Wisconsin’s drop coverage and create sound offense with its elite spacing with the likes of Richie Saunders. The biggest issue for the offense has been its turnovers, outside the top 200 nationally, but the Badgers are bottom 35 in the nation in that metric on defense. The elite BYU offense should play to its standard, top 10 in the country in effective field goal percentage.
I expect a fun back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final minutes, with late game free throws sending us over the total.
PICK: Houston -5.5 (-104, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.