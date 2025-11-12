Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Pistons)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.
He's coming off a triple-double in an overtime win against the Washington Wizards, but he also took a few hard hits in that game. Cunningham was listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Chciago Bulls, but he has since been downgraded to questionable with a left hip contusion.
Cunningham could be in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season on Wednesday. However, oddsmakers still seem to think that the star guard will suit up, as the Pistons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings. Chicago (6-4) has injury issues of its own in this game, as guard Josh Giddey is listed as questionable after he missed the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
Cunningham appears to be a game-time decision, but the fact that he was downgraded shows that he's a little more up in the air for this matchup than initially thought. Bettors will want to check the Detroit injury report closer to game time before placing any wagers on Cunningham and company.
Here's a look at how to bet on Cunningham in the prop market -- if he plays -- on Wednesday night.
Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet vs. Bulls
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cade Cunningham 10+ Assists (-150)
Cunningham is nearly averaging 10 assists per game this season, and he's cleared this prop in seven of his 11 games to open the 2025-26 season.
Since the start of November, Cunningham has 18, eight, 10, 10, 11 and 11 assists in six games, and he's averaging 18.0 potential assists per game for the entire season.
Chicago ranks 21st in the league in opponent assists per game, and the Bulls have slipped to 17th in the league in defensive rating this season. I think Cunningham is a solid target in this market if he's able to play through his hip injury tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.