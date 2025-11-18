Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Hawks)
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham sat out his third game in a row on Monday night in the front end of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers due to a hip injury.
Detroit still won that game to extend the team's winning streak to 10 in a row, but it has a quick turnaround on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Cunningham is likely to be listed as questionable once again for this game once the Pistons release an official injury report.
It's likely that won't come until the afternoon, so bettors may have to wait and see Cunningham's status before placing any wagers on Detroit.
This season, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Pistons have the best record in the Eastern Conference as a result, and they have won three games in a row without him.
It's possible that the Pistons held Cunningham out on Monday since they had a back-to-back and Atlanta is a much better team than Indiana this season. Oddsmakers at DraftKings agree with that statement, as the Pistons were 10.5-point favorites on Monday but are set as 1.5-point road underdogs in this matchup.
If Cunningham is able to suit up, this line may shift in the Pistons' direction, as they have the fourth-best net rating in the NBA in the 2025-26 campaign.
Cunningham was injured in an overtime win over Washington last week, but the questionable tag on Monday shows that he's nearing a return. I would lean with the star guard playing on Tuesday, but bettors should wait for the official injury report before banking on Cunningham being out there.
