Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Aces)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remains out of the lineup in the WNBA playoffs, as she's been ruled out for the 2025 season due to a groin injury.
Even though the Fever have advanced to a winner-take-all matchup in the WNBA Semifinals, Clark is not expected to return from the groin injury that limited her to just 13 games in her second season in the W.
The No. 6-seeded Fever have made an impressive run in the playoffs, upsetting the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Dream in three games before taking the Aces the distance in the semifinals. The winner on Tuesday night's matchup will play the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.
Indiana is 4-3 without Clark in the playoffs, but can it pull off an upset in Game 5?
The Fever are set as eight-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, although they did cover the spread and win outright on the road in Game 1 of this series. The Aces have been elite at home (17-5 in the regular season), so this is a tough matchup for the Fever in Game 5.
Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have both stepped up in major way in the playoffs, combining for 49 points in Indiana's Game 4 win.
With Clark ruled out for the season, the Fever are looking to make an improbable WNBA Finals appearance. In adidtion to Clark, the Fever haven't had Damiris Dantas, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby and Aari McDonald in the playoffs due to injuries.
