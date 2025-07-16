Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Liberty)
Caitlin Clark exited Tuesday night’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun with a groin injury suffered late in the fourth quarter.
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed after the game that Clark “felt a little something in her groin” and would be evaluated further. Given the cumulative nature of her injuries this year, Indiana may be cautious with Clark — especially as the team fights for playoff positioning in the second half of the season.
The Fever now face a quick turnaround, heading to Brooklyn to play the defending champion New York Liberty on Wednesday night. With the short rest and Clark’s availability in doubt, Indiana is a 9.5-point underdog at FanDuel.
Prior to the injury on Tuesday, Clark was instrumental, scoring nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and adding eight rebounds and seven assists overall.
After not missing a single game during her college career at Iowa or her rookie WNBA campaign, Clark has now sat out nine regular-season contests in 2025, plus the Commissioner’s Cup final. Her issues began with quad tightness in the preseason and eventually developed into a left quad strain that sidelined her for five games across May and June.
She then missed two more weeks with a groin strain on her left side that she just returned from this month.
The Fever are 8-5 with Clark in the lineup and just 4-5 without her. On the season, she’s averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. She’s helped the team rise above .500 for the first time all season, with Tuesday’s win pushing their record to 12-10.
