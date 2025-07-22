Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Liberty)
The Indiana Fever will once again face the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, but they’ll do so without Caitlin Clark, who was officially ruled out with a right groin injury.
It marks the third straight game Clark will miss — including last week's 98-77 loss to New York and the All-Star Weekend — and the 11th regular-season absence of her rookie year.
With Clark sidelined, sportsbooks have shifted their expectations accordingly, anticipating a repeat of last week’s one-sided result. The Liberty opened as 11-point favorites, bolstered not only by Clark’s injury but by the return of Jonquel Jones, who is off the injury report for the first time since June.
Jones, a 6-foot-6 forward, is averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
The two teams tip off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN in what could be another statement night for the championship-hunting Liberty — and another difficult test for an undermanned Indiana squad still finding its identity without its star rookie.
Despite entering the WNBA with a reputation for durability, Clark’s 2025 season has been disrupted by multiple lower-body injuries, including earlier setbacks to her left quad and groin.
Clark is putting up averages of 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.
Fever vs, Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +11 (-112)
- Liberty -11 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever (+390)
- Liberty (-550)
Total
- Over 163 (-110)
- Under 163 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.