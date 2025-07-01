Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Lynx)
Caitlin Clark is officially listed as questionable for the Commissioner's Cup championship game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.
As it stands, the Fever are massive 6.5-point underdogs and are +235 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Clark has been sidelined since June 24, when she scored a season-low six points before taking an awkward fall late in the game against the Seattle Storm. Ahead of their next matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, the team ruled her out with a groin injury, which also kept her from facing No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday. The Fever went on to win 94-86.
This marks her second injury of the season; she previously suffered a left quad strain on Memorial Day that sidelined her for three weeks. In total, Clark has missed seven of the Fever's 16 games, with the team going 3-4 without her and 5-4 in games she’s played.
Until this season, Clark had an ironman streak — she hadn’t missed a single game since high school. Prior to sitting out the Fever's May 28 loss to the Washington Mystics, she had appeared in 185 straight games, a streak that began in her freshman year at Iowa.
Clark leads the Fever with 8.9 assists and is averaging 18.2 points per game, which is second on the roster behind Kelsey Mitchell’s 18.9. Here’s our prop bet for if she does play on Tuesday.
Caitlin Clark vs. Minnesota Lynx Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark Over 8.5 (-102 at FanDuel)
Clark’s assist prop line is set at her average of 8.5 — a mark that she has surpassed in seven of her nine games this season. No matter the opponent, Clark has been foolproof in assists as she ranks No. 2 overall in the WNBA only behind Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas.
It’s a high-stakes environment and although we won’t know how much Clark’s groin injury could hamper her potential, the Lynx have seen their 13.6 turnovers per game cashed in by opponents. Throughout Clark’s injury woes this season, she is still averaging 31 minutes, so her high-usage should offer plenty of chances to dish the ball around when she’s needed most.
